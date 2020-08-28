This Harpist Plays Shakira throughout Hip-story

By 4 hours ago
  • Hannah Stater plays harp
    Hannah Stater plays harp
    Hannah Stater, @hannah_harpist

This week's roundup looks at all the fascinating ways people share music with each other. Read on for the LA Phil's latest digital project, music to listen to with your dog, and a couple of sweet harp covers! 

1. Social distancing measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus are making music production look pretty different. Here's a look at the home recording setups some bands are building in order to keep on making music during the pandemic.

2. Another solution to making music in the era of social distancing? Use the space you've got. The Los Angeles Philharmonic just launched a new digital project, SOUND/STAGE, that uses the Hollywood Bowl's abundant outdoor space as a venue for streaming concerts and more.

3. We're suckers for rock or pop song covers played on traditionally-classical instruments no matter what, but this harp cover of The Pixies' "Where Is My Mind?" is seriously good stuff:

4. Composer John Dante Prevedini wrote a piece for piano called "Selfie," and it's... literally a selfie. Take a listen:

5. We love music, pets love music, here's some music we can enjoy with our pets.

6. The Impossible Orchestra is one of the greatest musical collaborations to date. Check it out:

7. Perhaps you've tapped a partially-full wine glass to hear the note it produces. But have you ever... played a bottlephone? This guy has:

    View this post on Instagram         

A recent bottlephone performance by Feodor Grigoryev in St. Petersburg, Russia.

A post shared by Dust-to-Digital (@dusttodigital) on

Aug 26, 2020 at 6:03am PDT

8. Harpist Hannah Stater presents: Shakira's "Hips Don't Lie" throughout history.

@hannah_harpist

Let me know which other genres/eras you’d like to hear! ##hipsdontlie ##hannahharpist ##tiktokharpist ##shakira

Amores Como El Nuestro Harp Cover - hannah_harpist

Tags: 
link roundup

Related Content

We're Afraid of "The Rite of Teletubbies"

By Aug 21, 2020
Stravinsky, as the baby in the sun from the iconic "Teletubbies" intro sequence

Here's a juicy roundup of fun and interesting classical music stories from the past few weeks! Our newest nightmare, a couple of animals playing piano, and the latest in accessible music tech, all ahead.

This Sausage Piano is the "Wurst"

By Aug 7, 2020
Sausages on a grill
Kaboompics on Pexel.com

What's happening on (and off) the classical music internet this week? Super Mario for cello, Flight of the Bumblebee for watering can, and, yeah, a piano made out of sausages. 

Will Symphony Orchestras Exist in 200 Years?

By Jul 31, 2020

Kirill Gerstein speaks with Ivan Fischer about the future of  classical music, a floating piano brings concerts to France's lakes and rivers, and Rachel Barton Pine hosts a family story time, all in this roundup. Let's go!