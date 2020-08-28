This Harpist Plays Shakira throughout Hip-story

This week's roundup looks at all the fascinating ways people share music with each other. Read on for the LA Phil's latest digital project, music to listen to with your dog, and a couple of sweet harp covers!

1. Social distancing measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus are making music production look pretty different. Here's a look at the home recording setups some bands are building in order to keep on making music during the pandemic.

2. Another solution to making music in the era of social distancing? Use the space you've got. The Los Angeles Philharmonic just launched a new digital project, SOUND/STAGE, that uses the Hollywood Bowl's abundant outdoor space as a venue for streaming concerts and more.

3. We're suckers for rock or pop song covers played on traditionally-classical instruments no matter what, but this harp cover of The Pixies' "Where Is My Mind?" is seriously good stuff:

4. Composer John Dante Prevedini wrote a piece for piano called "Selfie," and it's... literally a selfie. Take a listen:

5. We love music, pets love music, here's some music we can enjoy with our pets.

6. The Impossible Orchestra is one of the greatest musical collaborations to date. Check it out:

7. Perhaps you've tapped a partially-full wine glass to hear the note it produces. But have you ever... played a bottlephone? This guy has:

8. Harpist Hannah Stater presents: Shakira's "Hips Don't Lie" throughout history.