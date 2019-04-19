Hear the Last Recording of the Notre Dame Organ Before the Fire

You've never heard Bach's Toccata and Fugue like this. Also, the Lang Lang/Billy Joel collab we've all been waiting for, plus music for shelter dogs, and so much more, all in this link roundup!

1. Violinist Giora Schmidt struck a deal with an airline attendant: overhead baggage space, in exchange for a concert.

2. 12-year-old violinist Lance Moon played the National Anthem for a crowd of thousands at a White Sox game last week:

Great story at Guaranteed Rate Field tonight. This young man, Lance Moon, playing the National Anthem is on the Sox charities travel 12u team. Listen to this, Lance is hearing impaired. His motivational story #WGNNEWS after the game. #CHISOX pic.twitter.com/aicTtfkZwx — Patrick Elwood (@patrickelwood) April 16, 2019

3. Yo-Yo Ma took his Bach Project to the US-Mexico border, playing a concert to highlight the ways music can build bridges.

4. Lang Lang plus Billy Joel is the collab we've all been waiting for:

For those that weren't there... I got to join the amazing @BillyJoel on stage @TheGarden! We had a lot of fun! #billyjoelmsg pic.twitter.com/ZY0GotZNp2 — Lang Lang (@lang_lang) April 17, 2019

5. This cellist plays for shelter dogs to calm them down and get them ready for adoption:

6. Hawaii Symphony Orchestra musician Jamie Sanborn is looking for information about her stolen french horn, Lulu:

7. FYI:

@caroshawmusic + @roomfulofteeth's "Passacaglia" from "Partita for 8 Voices" is in a rehearsal segment of new Beyonce concert film masterpiece #HOMECOMING — Zoë Madonna (@knitandlisten) April 17, 2019

8. Organist Olivier Latry's latest album, "Bach to the Future," was the last recording of the Notre Dame organ before this week's devastating fire. This video is incredible: