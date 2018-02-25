A Herculean Drama from Ancient Greece

Sunday at 7pm on WCRB In Concert with the Handel and Haydn Society, Harry Christophers conducts Handel's musical drama based on works by Sophocles, with bass-baritone Jonathan Lemalu playing the title role.
Sunday, July 19, 2020
7:00 PM
HANDEL Hercules, HWV 60
Handel and Haydn Society Orchestra and Chorus
Jonathan Lemalu (bass-baritone): Hercules
Amanda Forsythe (soprano): Iole
Catherine Wyn-Rogers (mezzo-soprano): Dejanira
William Purefoy (countertenor): Lichas
Robert Murray (tenor): Hyllus
Woodrow Bynum (baritone): High Priest
Harry Christophers, conductor
Recorded May 4, 2018
See upcoming events from the Handel and Haydn Society.
View artwork inspired by Handel's "Hercules" by illustration students at Massachussetts College of Art and Design.