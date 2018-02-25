A Herculean Drama from Ancient Greece

Sunday at 7pm on WCRB In Concert with the Handel and Haydn Society, Harry Christophers conducts Handel's musical drama based on works by Sophocles, with bass-baritone Jonathan Lemalu playing the title role.

Sunday, July 19, 2020

7:00 PM

HANDEL Hercules, HWV 60

Handel and Haydn Society Orchestra and Chorus

Jonathan Lemalu (bass-baritone): Hercules

Amanda Forsythe (soprano): Iole

Catherine Wyn-Rogers (mezzo-soprano): Dejanira

William Purefoy (countertenor): Lichas

Robert Murray (tenor): Hyllus

Woodrow Bynum (baritone): High Priest

Harry Christophers, conductor

Recorded May 4, 2018

