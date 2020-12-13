Holiday Pops 2020!

Sunday, December 13, 2020

7:00 PM



This week on WCRB In Concert with the Boston Pops, Keith Lockhart conducts a holiday program through the centuries, from the magic of Tchaikovsky's "The Nutcracker" to 20th-century rock and roll tunes!



Boston Pops

Tanglewood Festival Chorus

Keith Lockhart, conductor



Justin Hopkins, baritone and narrator

Cathy Fuller, narrator



CUTTER Sing Noel

O'LOUGHLIN Christmas Canticles

HANDEL/MOZART Hallelujah Chorus from Messiah

ARR. HOLLENBECK Tomorrow Is My Dancing Day

WILDE-GRAY Light the Candles of Freedom

TCHAIKOVSKY Waltz of the Flowers from The Nutcracker

arr. LANE/LOCKHART/ELLIOTT The Christmas Story

arr. CHASE-ELLIOTT Wonderful!

HAYES/JOHNSON/HOLT/CAHN-ODDO Blue Christmas

ALLEN-ODDO Cool Yule

arr. CHASE/SEBESKY Winter Weather Medley

arr. REISMAN A Visit from St. Nicholas ('Twas the Night Before Christmas)

arr. CHASE/ELLIOTT Zat You, Santa Claus?

arr. REISMAN A Merry Little Sing-Along

ANDERSON Sleigh Ride

BERLIN - MASON/COURAGE White Christmas



This concert is not available on-demand.

Learn more about the Boston Pops.