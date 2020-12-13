Holiday Pops 2020!

Sunday, December 13, 2020
7:00 PM
This week on WCRB In Concert with the Boston Pops, Keith Lockhart conducts a holiday program through the centuries, from the magic of Tchaikovsky's "The Nutcracker" to 20th-century rock and roll tunes!
Boston Pops
Tanglewood Festival Chorus
Keith Lockhart, conductor
Justin Hopkins, baritone and narrator
Cathy Fuller, narrator
CUTTER Sing Noel
O'LOUGHLIN Christmas Canticles
HANDEL/MOZART Hallelujah Chorus from Messiah
ARR. HOLLENBECK Tomorrow Is My Dancing Day
WILDE-GRAY Light the Candles of Freedom
TCHAIKOVSKY Waltz of the Flowers from The Nutcracker
arr. LANE/LOCKHART/ELLIOTT The Christmas Story
arr. CHASE-ELLIOTT Wonderful!
HAYES/JOHNSON/HOLT/CAHN-ODDO Blue Christmas
ALLEN-ODDO Cool Yule
arr. CHASE/SEBESKY Winter Weather Medley
arr. REISMAN A Visit from St. Nicholas ('Twas the Night Before Christmas)
arr. CHASE/ELLIOTT Zat You, Santa Claus?
arr. REISMAN A Merry Little Sing-Along
ANDERSON Sleigh Ride
BERLIN - MASON/COURAGE White Christmas
This concert is not available on-demand.