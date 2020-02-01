On WCRB In Concert with Mistral, renowned conductor Simon Rattle leads an orchestra of musicians from the Boston Symphony Orchestra, the Philadelphia Orchestra, the Metropolitan Opera Orchestera, and others in "Hope and Harmony," featuring works by Mozart, Beethoven, and Brahms.

Sunday, February 2, 2020

7:00 PM

Mistral Orchestra

Simon Rattle, conductor

MOZART Overture to The Marriage of Figaro

BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 9: II. Adagio e molto cantabile

BRAHMS Symphony No. 1

Recorded on November 17, 2019 at New England Conservatory's Jordan Hall.

Hear Part 1:

Hear Part 2:

Hear Part 3:



