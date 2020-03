Icelandic Modernism at the BSO

Saturday, March 7, 2020

(encore broadcast Monday, March 16)

8:00 PM

Live from Symphony Hall, Hannu Lintu leads the BSO in Anna Thorvaldsdottir's Metacosmos and Sibelius's Symphony No. 2, and Seong-Jin Cho is the soloist in Prokofiev's Piano Concerto No. 2.

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Hannu Lintu, conductor

Seong-Jin Cho, piano

Anna THORVALDSDOTTIR Metacosmos

PROKOFIEV Piano Concerto No. 2

SIBELIUS Symphony No. 2

Hannu Lintu previews Thorvaldsdottir's Metacosmos, describes the qualities Seong-Jin Cho brings to Prokofiev, and talks about the place of Sibelius's Second Symphony in his artistic life: