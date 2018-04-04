Related Program: 
The Immortality of Beethoven's Fifth

Matthew Halls leads the H+H orchestra in Beethoven's iconic Symphony No. 5 on WCRB In Concert with the Handel and Haydn Society, Sunday at 7pm.

Sunday, November 3, 2019
7:00 PM

Handel and Haydn Society Orchestra
Matthew Halls, conductor
Eric Hoeprich, clarinet

MOZART Overture to The Magic Flute
WEBER Clarinet Concerto No. 1
BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 5

Recorded March 8 and 10, 2019 at Symphony Hall

Read the program notes for this concert and learn more.

Learn more about the Handel and Haydn Society and see upcoming events.

