The Immortality of Beethoven's Fifth

Matthew Halls leads the H+H orchestra in Beethoven's iconic Symphony No. 5 on WCRB In Concert with the Handel and Haydn Society, Sunday at 7pm.
Sunday, November 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Handel and Haydn Society Orchestra
Matthew Halls, conductor
Eric Hoeprich, clarinet
MOZART Overture to The Magic Flute
WEBER Clarinet Concerto No. 1
BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 5
Recorded March 8 and 10, 2019 at Symphony Hall
