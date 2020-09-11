John Cage's 639 Year-Long Piece Changes Chords

By 3 minutes ago
  • Organ pipes
    Organ pipes
    Pixabay via Pexels.com

It's a chord change 7 years in the making. Plus, stories about music drowning out hate speech, fixing our mental health, and more! 

1. There are few instruments that awe quite like an organ. The reconstruction of Notre Dame Cathedral's great organ after last year's fire gives us a unique opportunity to find out how it works.

2. Is music the key to managing your mental health during these stressful times? Some researchers think so.

3. Great Performances' series "Now Hear This" is like a food show, or a travelogue, only it's about music. Watch the trailer, and check out this article about it in The Washington Post.

4. A Danish jazz collective is drowning out hate speech at demonstrations by playing "gruesome music against gruesome words."

5. When it comes to making symphony orchestras more diverse, everyone has an idea -- but who better to ask than the musicians themselves? The New York Times did just that. Read their thoughts here.

6. UK music teacher Helen Minshall recently swam lake Windermere while playing the trombone, to help her colleagues and other musicians whos jobs have been affected by the coronavirus. 

7. Constance Weldon was the first woman to play tuba in a major American orchestra -- and it took another 50 years before the second was appointed. Weldon died in August, and her obituary is absolutely fascinating.

8. Composer John Cage's piece, "As Slow as Possible," is currently being performed at a church in Germany. Here are a couple of wild facts about it: the performance will last for 639 years; it began 19 years ago with a pause that lasted 18 months; over this past weekend, visitors flocked to hear its first chord change in 7 years

Tags: 
link roundup

Related Content

This Harpist Plays Shakira throughout Hip-story

By Aug 28, 2020
Hannah Stater, @hannah_harpist

This week's roundup looks at all the fascinating ways people share music with each other. Read on for the LA Phil's latest digital project, music to listen to with your dog, and a couple of sweet harp covers! 

We're Afraid of "The Rite of Teletubbies"

By Aug 21, 2020
Stravinsky, as the baby in the sun from the iconic "Teletubbies" intro sequence

Here's a juicy roundup of fun and interesting classical music stories from the past few weeks! Our newest nightmare, a couple of animals playing piano, and the latest in accessible music tech, all ahead.

This Sausage Piano is the "Wurst"

By Aug 7, 2020
Sausages on a grill
Kaboompics on Pexel.com

What's happening on (and off) the classical music internet this week? Super Mario for cello, Flight of the Bumblebee for watering can, and, yeah, a piano made out of sausages. 