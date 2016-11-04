Kaufmann and Nylund Sing Wagner with the BSO

Saturday, March 28, 2020

8:00 PM

In a 2018 performance at Symphony Hall, Andris Nelsons leads the Boston Symphony Orchestra in an All-Wagner program, including Siegfried Idyll and Act 2 of Tristan und Isolde.

Encore broadcast from Saturday, April 7, 2018

Andris Nelsons, Conductor

Camilla Nylund, soprano (Isolde)

Jonas Kaufmann, tenor (Tristan)

Mihoko Fujimura, mezzo-soprano (Brangäne)

Georg Zeppenfeld, bass (Marke)

Andrew Rees, tenor (Melot)

David Kravitz, baritone (Kurwenal)

ALL-WAGNER PROGRAM

Siegfried Idyll

Tristan und Isolde, Act II

Tenor Jonas Kaufmann talks with WCRB's Ron Della Chiesa about singing the title role of Tristan und Isolde with the Boston Symphony Orchestra, growing up in Munich, and great tenors of the past:

See a libretto and translation of Tristan und Isolde