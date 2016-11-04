Kaufmann and Nylund Sing Wagner with the BSO

Saturday, March 28, 2020
8:00 PM
In a 2018 performance at Symphony Hall, Andris Nelsons leads the Boston Symphony Orchestra in an All-Wagner program, including Siegfried Idyll and Act 2 of Tristan und Isolde.
Encore broadcast from Saturday, April 7, 2018
Andris Nelsons, Conductor
Camilla Nylund, soprano (Isolde)
Jonas Kaufmann, tenor (Tristan)
Mihoko Fujimura, mezzo-soprano (Brangäne)
Georg Zeppenfeld, bass (Marke)
Andrew Rees, tenor (Melot)
David Kravitz, baritone (Kurwenal)
ALL-WAGNER PROGRAM
Siegfried Idyll
Tristan und Isolde, Act II
Tenor Jonas Kaufmann talks with WCRB's Ron Della Chiesa about singing the title role of Tristan und Isolde with the Boston Symphony Orchestra, growing up in Munich, and great tenors of the past: