Leipzig Week in Boston 2019!

Saturday night at 8, in one of the most anticipated weeks of the BSO season, the Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra joins the Boston Symphony for a program of Strauss, Haydn, Schoenberg, and Scriabin, all conducted by Andris Nelsons.

Saturday, November 2, 2019

(encore broadcast Monday, November 11)

8:00 PM

Boston Symphony Orchestra and Gewandhausorchester Leipzig

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Olivier Latry, organ

John Ferrillo, oboe

Richard Svoboda, bassoon

Frank-Michael Erben, violin

Christian Giger, cello

STRAUSS Festive Prelude, for organ and orchestra

HAYDN Sinfonia concertante in B-flat for oboe, bassoon,violin, and cello

SCHOENBERG Verklärte Nacht

SCRIABIN Poem of Ecstasy

BSO Assistant Concertmaster Elita Kang and BSO violist Danny Kim talk with WCRB's Brian McCreath about their three months playing with the Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra last year as part of the GHO-BSO musician exchange program:

Organist Olivier Latry previews the music by Strauss and Scriabin, describes the character of the Symphony Hall organ, and offers an update on the status of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris:

See the video produced for Olivier Latry's 2019 Bach release, the last recording produced at Notre Dame Cathedral before the disastrous fire of April 2019: