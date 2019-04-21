Lost Music of Canterbury

On WCRB In Concert with Blue Heron, the vocal ensemble sings rarely heard English Renaissance choral music from the time of Henry VIII, the Peterhouse Partbooks, on demand.



Sunday, April 21, 2019

7:00 PM

Hear Part 1:

Hear Part 2:

On the program:

Robert FAYRFAX O Albane deo grate

John TAVERNER O Willelme pastor bone

Arthur CHAMBERLAYNE Ave gratia plena Maria

Hugh ASTON O baptista vates Christi

Nicholas LUDFORD Salve regina

Recorded on February 8, 2019 at The Parish of All Saints - Ashmont.

Read the program notes for this concert.

Learn more about Blue Heron and see upcoming concerts.