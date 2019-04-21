Lost Music of Canterbury

On WCRB In Concert with Blue Heron, the vocal ensemble sings rarely heard English Renaissance choral music from the time of Henry VIII, the Peterhouse Partbooks, on demand.
Sunday, April 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Hear Part 1:
Hear Part 2:
On the program:
Robert FAYRFAX O Albane deo grate
John TAVERNER O Willelme pastor bone
Arthur CHAMBERLAYNE Ave gratia plena Maria
Hugh ASTON O baptista vates Christi
Nicholas LUDFORD Salve regina
Recorded on February 8, 2019 at The Parish of All Saints - Ashmont.
Read the program notes for this concert.