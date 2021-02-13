Lugansky Plays a Rachmaninoff Piano Masterpiece

Saturday, February 13, 2021

8:00 PM



Pianist Nikolai Lugansky is the soloist in Rachmaninoff's Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, and Andris Nelsons leads the BSO in Shostakovich's Symphony No. 8 and Giya Kancheli's Dixi, with the Tanglewood Festival Chorus.

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Nikolai Lugansky, piano

Tanglewood Festival Chorus, Betsy Burleigh, guest conductor

KANCHELI Dixi, for chorus and orchestra (American premiere)

RACHMANINOFF Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini

SHOSTAKOVICH Symphony No. 8



This concert is no longer available on-demand.