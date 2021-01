A Midsummer Night's Dream, in Music

Saturday, January 2, 2021

8:00 PM

Saturday at 8pm, Andris Nelsons leads the Boston Symphony Orchestra in an adaptation of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream set to Mendelssohn's music, as well as other works inspired by the same play by Weber and Henze.

Encore broadcast from January 30, 2016

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Amanda Forsythe, soprano

Abigail Fischer, mezzo-soprano

Karen McDonald (Titania)

Carson Elrod (Puck; Mendelssohn)

Antonio Weissinger (Boy; Young Mendelssohn)

Will Lyman (Oberon)

Women of the Tanglewood Festival Chorus



WEBER Overture to Oberon

HENZE Symphony No. 8

MENDELSSOHN Incidental music to A Midsummer Night's Dream