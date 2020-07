Sunday at 7pm on WCRB In Concert with the Boston Symphony Orchestra, Andris Nelsons conducts Mahler's Symphony No. 5, as well as Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 22 with Emanuel Ax, in an encore broadcast from Tanglewood.

Sunday, July 5, 2020

7:00 PM

This encore broadcast was originally recorded on Friday, July 5, 2019.

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Emanuel Ax, piano

MOZART Piano Concerto No. 22 in E-flat

MAHLER Symphony No. 5