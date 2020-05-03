Mutter, Williams, and the Pops in "Across the Stars"

Sunday, May 3, 2020

7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with the Boston Pops, violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter performs unique arrangements of selections from iconic film scores by John Williams, in concert at Tanglewood.

Boston Pops Orchestra

John Williams and David Newman, conductor

Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin

Across the Stars: Music of John Williams

Recorded on July 7, 2019, at the Koussevitzky Music Shed at Tanglewood

Drawing from her recent recording Across the Stars, violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter performs selections from Williams’s iconic scores, in brilliant new arrangements created especially for her. The program includes music from Star Wars, Jurassic Park, Harry Potter, Dracula, Superman, Memoirs of a Geisha, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, the haunting melodies of Schindler’s List, and many more.

Anne-Sophie Mutter describes the way her longtime, deep love for John Williams's music sparked the program and the recording, what the composer's film and concert music have in common, and how Williams found new ways to channel his music for solo violin:

This concert is not available on demand.