Saturday, March 2, 2019 (encore Monday, March 11)

8:00 PM

The Boston Symphony Orchestra and Tanglewood Festival Chorus perform the Czech composer's Stabat Mater.

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Rachel Willis-Sørensen, soprano

Violeta Urmana, mezzo-soprano

Dmytro Popov, tenor

Matthew Rose, bass

Tanglewood Festival Chorus

James Burton, conductor

DVORÁK Stabat Mater