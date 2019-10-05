Nelsons Conducts Smetana's Emerald Masterpiece

Saturday, October 5, 2019

(encore broadcast Monday, October 14)

8:00 PM

Music Director Andris Nelsons conducts the bucolic Czech grace that is Smetana's Má Vlast and a cosmic orchestral adventure by James Lee III.

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Yuja Wang, piano

Thomas Rolfs, trumpet

James LEE III Sukkot Through Orion’s Nebula

SHOSTAKOVICH Piano Concerto No. 1

SMETANA Selections from Má Vlast

Due to rights restrictions, Shostakovich’s Piano Concerto No. 1 is not available for re-broadcast or on demand access.

BSO Principal Trumpeter Thomas Rolfs talks with WCRB's Brian McCreath about performing Shostakovich's music with Andris Nelsons, as well as the musical character of the BSO and its brass section: