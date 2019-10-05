Related Program: 
Past BSO Broadcasts

Nelsons Conducts Smetana's Emerald Masterpiece

  • Andris Nelsons
    Andris Nelsons
    Marco Borggreve / BSO

Saturday, October 5, 2019
(encore broadcast Monday, October 14)
8:00 PM

Music Director Andris Nelsons conducts the bucolic Czech grace that is Smetana's Má Vlast and a cosmic orchestral adventure by James Lee III. 

Andris Nelsons, conductor
Yuja Wang, piano
Thomas Rolfs, trumpet

James LEE III Sukkot Through Orion’s Nebula
SHOSTAKOVICH Piano Concerto No. 1
SMETANA Selections from Má Vlast

Due to rights restrictions, Shostakovich’s Piano Concerto No. 1 is not available for re-broadcast or on demand access.

BSO Principal Trumpeter Thomas Rolfs talks with WCRB's Brian McCreath about performing Shostakovich's music with Andris Nelsons, as well as the musical character of the BSO and its brass section:

Tags: 
Andris Nelsons
Yuja Wang
Dmitri Shostakovich
Bedrich Smetana