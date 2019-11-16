Nelsons Conducts the Transcendence of Mahler

Soprano Genia Kühmeier joins the BSO in Mahler's Symphony No. 4, a musical depiction of a child's vision of heaven, plus Leif Ove Andsnes is the soloist in Grieg's timeless Piano Concerto, all conducted by Andris Nelsons.

Saturday, November 16, 2019

(encore broadcast Monday, November 25)

8:00 PM

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Leif Ove Andsnes. piano

Genia Kühmeier, soprano

GRIEG Piano Concerto

MAHLER Symphony No. 4

Leif Ove Andsnes talks with WCRB's Brian McCreath about his life-long relationship with music by Edvard Grieg, as well as the oddities of life as a concert pianist and friendships with his colleagues: