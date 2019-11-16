Nelsons Conducts the Transcendence of Mahler

Soprano Genia Kühmeier joins the BSO in Mahler's Symphony No. 4, a musical depiction of a child's vision of heaven, plus Leif Ove Andsnes is the soloist in Grieg's timeless Piano Concerto, all conducted by Andris Nelsons.
Saturday, November 16, 2019
(encore broadcast Monday, November 25)
8:00 PM
Boston Symphony Orchestra
Andris Nelsons, conductor
Leif Ove Andsnes. piano
Genia Kühmeier, soprano
GRIEG Piano Concerto
MAHLER Symphony No. 4
Leif Ove Andsnes talks with WCRB's Brian McCreath about his life-long relationship with music by Edvard Grieg, as well as the oddities of life as a concert pianist and friendships with his colleagues: