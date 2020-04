Nevermind at the Boston Early Music Festival

Tuesday, April 21, 9pm

On the second night of Festival 1750, the French ensemble, anchored by harpsichordist Jean Rondeau, performs music by Telemann, Couperin, Bach, and Quentin at the 2017 Boston Early Music Festival.

On the program:

Telemann - "Paris" Quartet No. 4

François Couperin - Les Nations, Quatrième Ordre, La Piémontoise - Sonade

Quentin - Concerto in Four Parts, Op. 12: Largo

Quentin - Quartet, Sonata III, Op. 15

J.S. Bach - Sonata in C, BWV 529

Telemann - Fugue in A minor, TWV 30:14

See details of the Boston Early Music Festival 2020-2021 season, including a performance by Nevermind