Opening Night at Symphony Hall!

Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019

(encore broadcast Monday, September 30)

8:00 PM

A new Boston Symphony season begins, as Andris Nelsons conducts a world premiere by Eric Nathan, as well as works by Poulenc and Beethoven that features pianists Lucas and Arthur Jussen, soprano Nicole Cabell, and the Tanglewood Festival Chorus.

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Lucas and Arthur Jussen, pianos (Poulenc concerto)

Arthur Jussen, piano (Beethoven concerto)

Nicole Cabell, soprano

Vocal Fellows of the Tanglewood Music Center

Tanglewood Festival Chorus,

James Burton, conductor

POULENC Concerto in D minor for two pianos and orchestra

BEETHOVEN Fantasy in C minor for piano, chorus and orchestra

Eric NATHAN Concerto for Orchestra (world premiere; BSO commission)

POULENC Gloria, for soprano, chorus, and orchestra

Eric Nathan previews his Concerto for Orchestra: