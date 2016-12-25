Opening Night at Symphony Hall!

Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019
(encore broadcast Monday, September 30)
8:00 PM
A new Boston Symphony season begins, as Andris Nelsons conducts a world premiere by Eric Nathan, as well as works by Poulenc and Beethoven that features pianists Lucas and Arthur Jussen, soprano Nicole Cabell, and the Tanglewood Festival Chorus.
Andris Nelsons, conductor
Lucas and Arthur Jussen, pianos (Poulenc concerto)
Arthur Jussen, piano (Beethoven concerto)
Nicole Cabell, soprano
Vocal Fellows of the Tanglewood Music Center
Tanglewood Festival Chorus,
James Burton, conductor
POULENC Concerto in D minor for two pianos and orchestra
BEETHOVEN Fantasy in C minor for piano, chorus and orchestra
Eric NATHAN Concerto for Orchestra (world premiere; BSO commission)
POULENC Gloria, for soprano, chorus, and orchestra
Eric Nathan previews his Concerto for Orchestra: