Pianist Captures Concert Hall Ghost On Film

Chad Lawson faces his fears. Plus, the entire Ring Cycle in two and a half minutes, Johnny Greenwood's new classical music venture, and newly-discovered letters by Clara Schumann! It's time for WCRB's link roundup.

1. Recently discovered in the Philadelphia Orchestra Archives: letters written by none other than the great Clara Schumann!

2. Radiohead's Johnny Greenwood is launching a claassical music record label called "Octatonic." The first recordings feature a Greenwood original -- and some Bach, of course.

3. An oldie, but a goodie: Wagner's 15-hour Ring Cycle, in 2.5 minutes.

4. For Shostakovich's birthday (September 25), here he is holding a pig.

5. Milan Fashion Week hit a high note with high-fashion takes on mandolins, guitars, and violins.

6. Spend one minute with a musician in Boston today -- it just might change your life.

7. Speaking of Boston musicians: Fenway Park's organist, Josh Kantor, has an amazing job, and he's amazing at it.

8. Pianist Chad Lawson was rehearsing for a concert at the Paramount Theatre in Austin, TX, when he captured a ghost on film. See for yourself: