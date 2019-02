Saturday, February 16, 2019 (encore Monday, February 25)

The superstar pianist is the guest soloist in Schumann's epic yet lyrically intimate Piano Concerto, and Andris Nelsons conducts the Boston Symphony Orchestra in Bruckner's colossal Symphony No. 9.

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Yuja Wang, piano

SCHUMANN Piano Concerto

BRUCKNER Symphony No. 9

Hear a preview of Schumann's Piano Concerto with Yuja Wang:

Hear a preview of Bruckner's Ninth Symphony with Andris Nelsons: