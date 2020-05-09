Poulenc, Beethoven, and Nathan at the BSO

May 9, 2020
In an encore broadcast from 2019, pianists Lucas and Arthur Jussen are the soloists in a concerto by Poulenc, and Andris Nelsons leads the Boston Symphony in the composer's "Gloria," Beethoven's "Choral Fantasy," and a world premiere by Eric Nathan.
Encore broadcast from Saturday, September 21, 2019
Andris Nelsons, conductor
Lucas and Arthur Jussen, pianos (Poulenc concerto)
Arthur Jussen, piano (Beethoven concerto)
Nicole Cabell, soprano
Vocal Fellows of the Tanglewood Music Center
Tanglewood Festival Chorus,
James Burton, conductor
POULENC Concerto in D minor for two pianos and orchestra
BEETHOVEN Fantasy in C minor for piano, chorus and orchestra
Eric NATHAN Concerto for Orchestra (world premiere; BSO commission)
POULENC Gloria, for soprano, chorus, and orchestra
Eric Nathan previews his Concerto for Orchestra:
This concert is no longer available on demand.