Poulenc, Beethoven, and Nathan at the BSO

May 9, 2020

In an encore broadcast from 2019, pianists Lucas and Arthur Jussen are the soloists in a concerto by Poulenc, and Andris Nelsons leads the Boston Symphony in the composer's "Gloria," Beethoven's "Choral Fantasy," and a world premiere by Eric Nathan.

Encore broadcast from Saturday, September 21, 2019

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Lucas and Arthur Jussen, pianos (Poulenc concerto)

Arthur Jussen, piano (Beethoven concerto)

Nicole Cabell, soprano

Vocal Fellows of the Tanglewood Music Center

Tanglewood Festival Chorus,

James Burton, conductor

POULENC Concerto in D minor for two pianos and orchestra

BEETHOVEN Fantasy in C minor for piano, chorus and orchestra

Eric NATHAN Concerto for Orchestra (world premiere; BSO commission)

POULENC Gloria, for soprano, chorus, and orchestra

Eric Nathan previews his Concerto for Orchestra:

This concert is no longer available on demand.