Queen of Muses at BEMF

On WCRB In Concert with the Boston Early Music Festival, the early music vocal ensemble Stile Antico sings works by contemporaries of Queen Elizabeth I, including William Byrd, Thomas Tallis, and John Dowland.

Sunday, March 1, 2020

7:00 PM

Recorded on June 14, 2019 at Emmanuel Church.

Stile Antico

Hear Part 1:

Hear Part 2:

BYRD Attollite portas

TALLIS Absterge Domine

LASSUS Madonna mia, pietà chiam'et aita

WILLAERT Vecchie letrose

SANDRIN Doulce mémoire

BYRD O Lord, make thy servant Elizabeth

BYRD Ne irascaris, Domine

TAVERNER Christe Jesu, pastor bone

DOWLAND Now, O new I needs must part

DOWLAND Can she excuse my wrongs

FERRABOSCO Ad Dominum cum tribularer

FERRABOSCO O remember not our old sins

FERRABOSCO Exaudi Deus orationem meam

WILBYE The Lady Oriana

FARMER Fair nymphs, I heard one telling

WEELKES As Vesta was from Latmos hill descending

Hear a preview of this concert with Stile Antico singer Will Dawes and WCRB's Alan McLellan:

Also on the program:

The Boreas Quartet Bremen

Han Tol, recorder

Christopher TYE In Nomine: Howld fast

TYE O Lux beata Trinitas

TYE In Nomine: Crye

DOWLAND Lachrimae Antiquae Novae

Thomas SIMPSON Galliard

VIVALDI Concerto in D minor, RV 565

Joseph Bodin de BOISMORTIER Concerto for Five Flutes, Op. 15 No. 6

Recorded on February 1, 2019 at First Church Congregational, Cambridge.

See the program notes, texts, and translation for this concert.

Learn more about the Boston Early Music Festival and see upcoming events.