Queen of Muses at BEMF

On WCRB In Concert with the Boston Early Music Festival, the early music vocal ensemble Stile Antico sings works by contemporaries of Queen Elizabeth I, including William Byrd, Thomas Tallis, and John Dowland.
Sunday, March 1, 2020
7:00 PM
Recorded on June 14, 2019 at Emmanuel Church.
Stile Antico
Hear Part 1:
Hear Part 2:
BYRD Attollite portas
TALLIS Absterge Domine
LASSUS Madonna mia, pietà chiam'et aita
WILLAERT Vecchie letrose
SANDRIN Doulce mémoire
BYRD O Lord, make thy servant Elizabeth
BYRD Ne irascaris, Domine
TAVERNER Christe Jesu, pastor bone
DOWLAND Now, O new I needs must part
DOWLAND Can she excuse my wrongs
FERRABOSCO Ad Dominum cum tribularer
FERRABOSCO O remember not our old sins
FERRABOSCO Exaudi Deus orationem meam
WILBYE The Lady Oriana
FARMER Fair nymphs, I heard one telling
WEELKES As Vesta was from Latmos hill descending
Hear a preview of this concert with Stile Antico singer Will Dawes and WCRB's Alan McLellan:
Also on the program:
The Boreas Quartet Bremen
Han Tol, recorder
Christopher TYE In Nomine: Howld fast
TYE O Lux beata Trinitas
TYE In Nomine: Crye
DOWLAND Lachrimae Antiquae Novae
Thomas SIMPSON Galliard
VIVALDI Concerto in D minor, RV 565
Joseph Bodin de BOISMORTIER Concerto for Five Flutes, Op. 15 No. 6
Recorded on February 1, 2019 at First Church Congregational, Cambridge.
See the program notes, texts, and translation for this concert.
Learn more about the Boston Early Music Festival and see upcoming events.