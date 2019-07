Friday, July 26, 2019

From Tanglewood: Andris Nelsons leads a signature work of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, along with Shostakovich's rarely-heard Symphony No. 2, and Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 12 with soloist Paul Lewis.

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Paul Lewis, piano

Tanglewood Festival Chorus,

James Burton, conductor

SHOSTAKOVICH Symphony No. 2

MOZART Piano Concerto No. 12 in A

RAVEL Daphnis et Chloé (complete)