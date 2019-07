Sunday, July 7, 2019

7:00 PM

Gil Shaham is the soloist in Prokofiev's First Violin Concerto, and Juanjo Mena leads the Boston Symphony Orchestra in Mozart's emotionally riveting Symphony No. 40.

Recorded July 29, 2018

Juanjo Mena, conductor

Gil Shaham, violin

HAYDN Symphony No. 88

PROKOFIEV Violin Concerto No. 1

MOZART Symphony No. 40

Hear a preview with WCRB's Brian McCreath and conductor Juanjo Mena:

Watch a performance of Gil Shaham in a concerto by Mendelssohn: