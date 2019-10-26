Susanna Mälkki Conducts Debussy's "La Mer"

Saturday, October 26, 2019

(encore broadcast Monday, November 4)

8:00 PM

The Finnish conductor leads the BSO in Debussy's colorful evocation of the sea, alongside works by Fauré and Messiaen, and Andreas Haefliger is the soloist in the American premiere of a piano concerto by Dieter Ammann.

Susanna Mälkki, conductor

Andreas Haefliger, piano

FAURÉ Pavane

Dieter AMMANN The Piano Concerto ("Gran Toccata") (American premiere; BSO co-commission)

MESSIAEN "Alleluia on the trumpet, alleluia on the cymbal” from L’Ascension

DEBUSSY La Mer

Susanna Mälkki previews the program with WCRB's Kendall Todd.