Three Generations of French Composers, with Escaich

Saturday, January 11, 2020

(encore broadcast Monday, January 20)

8:00 PM

Organist Thierry Escaich joins the BSO for Saint-Saëns's tour-de-force Organ Symphony and a concerto by Poulenc, plus Alain Altinoglu conducts his arrangement of Debussy's Pelleas and Melisande.

Alain Altinoglu, conductor

Thierry Escaich, organ

DEBUSSY (arr. ALTINOGLU) Suite from Pelleas and Melisande

POULENC Concerto for Organ, String Orchestra, and Timpani

SAINT-SAËNS Symphony No. 3, Organ Symphony

Thierry Escaich describes the artistic possibilities of the Symphony Hall Aeolian-Skinner organ in music by Poulenc and Saint-Saëns in a preview of the concert with WCRB's Brian McCreath: