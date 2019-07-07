"On the Town," with the Boston Pops!

Sunday at 7pm, in an encore broadcast from 2018, Keith Lockhart leads the Pops and an All-Star Broadway cast in Bernstein's breakthrough musical, in concert at Tanglewood!

Sunday, June 7, 2020

7:00 PM

This encore broadcast recorded at the Koussevitzky Music Shed at Tanglewood on July 7, 2018, is not available on demand.

Boston Pops Orchestra

Keith Lockhart, conductor

Cast:

Brandon Victor Dixon - Gabey

Andy Karl - Ozzie

Christian Dante White - Chip

Megan Lawrence - Hildy Esterhazy

Laura Osnes - Claire De Loone

Georgina Pazcoguin - Ivy Smith

Marc Kudisch - Pitkin W. Bridgework

Andrea Martin - Madame P. Dilly, Diana Dream, and Dolores Dolores

BERNSTEIN On the Town

