"On the Town," with the Boston Pops!

    Brandon Victor Dixon, Christian Dante White, and Andy Karl with the Boston Pops, July 7, 2018
    Hilary Scott / Boston Pops

Sunday at 7pm, in an encore broadcast from 2018, Keith Lockhart leads the Pops and an All-Star Broadway cast in Bernstein's breakthrough musical, in concert at Tanglewood!

Sunday, June 7, 2020
7:00 PM

This encore broadcast recorded at the Koussevitzky Music Shed at Tanglewood on July 7, 2018, is not available on demand.

Boston Pops Orchestra
Keith Lockhart, conductor

Cast:
Brandon Victor Dixon - Gabey
Andy Karl - Ozzie
Christian Dante White - Chip
Megan Lawrence - Hildy Esterhazy
Laura Osnes - Claire De Loone
Georgina Pazcoguin - Ivy Smith
Marc Kudisch - Pitkin W. Bridgework
Andrea Martin - Madame P. Dilly, Diana Dream, and Dolores Dolores

BERNSTEIN On the Town
 

