"On the Town," with the Boston Pops!

Sunday at 7pm, in an encore broadcast from 2018, Keith Lockhart leads the Pops and an All-Star Broadway cast in Bernstein's breakthrough musical, in concert at Tanglewood!
Sunday, June 7, 2020
7:00 PM
This encore broadcast recorded at the Koussevitzky Music Shed at Tanglewood on July 7, 2018, is not available on demand.
Boston Pops Orchestra
Keith Lockhart, conductor
Cast:
Brandon Victor Dixon - Gabey
Andy Karl - Ozzie
Christian Dante White - Chip
Megan Lawrence - Hildy Esterhazy
Laura Osnes - Claire De Loone
Georgina Pazcoguin - Ivy Smith
Marc Kudisch - Pitkin W. Bridgework
Andrea Martin - Madame P. Dilly, Diana Dream, and Dolores Dolores
BERNSTEIN On the Town