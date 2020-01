In a highly anticipated yearly tradition, WCRB In Concert with the Boston Children's Chorus honors Dr. King's legacy with a program of works celebrating women of the Civil Rights Movement, with Artistic Director Anthony Trecek-King and guest conductor Dr. Lynnel Joy Jenkins, on demand.

Sunday, January 19, 2020

7:00 PM

Hear the program:

Recorded on January 21, 2019 at Symphony Hall

Read the program notes and lyrics.

See more about this program.

Learn more about the Boston Children's Chorus.