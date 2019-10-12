Truls Mørk in a Globetrotting Tour of Music

The Norwegian cellist is the soloist in Elgar's sweeping Cello Concerto, and Dima Slobodeniouk conducts the Boston Symphony in Sibelius's Pohjola's Daughter and Nielsen's Symphony No. 5.

Saturday, October 12, 2019

(encore broadcast Monday, October 21)

8:00 PM

Dima Slobodeniouk, conductor

Truls Mørk, cello

SIBELIUS Pohjola’s Daughter

ELGAR Cello Concerto

NIELSEN Symphony No. 5

Dima Slobodeniouk talks with WCRB's Brian McCreath about the origins of his deep affinity with music by Sibelius, the tension that runs through Nielsen's Fifth Symphony, and what Truls Mørk brings to Elgar's Cello Concerto: