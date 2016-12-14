Uchida Plays Ravel's Bustling Piano Masterpiece

Saturday night at 8, live from Symphony Hall, the superstar pianist is center stage in Ravel's brilliant, jazz-tinged Piano Concerto in G, in a program that also includes Shostakovich's Symphony No. 12, "The Year 1917," led by Andris Nelsons.

Saturday, November 9, 2019

(encore broadcast Monday, November 18)

8:00 PM

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Mitsuko Uchida, piano

Betsy JOLAS Letters from Bachville (American premiere; BSO co-commission)

RAVEL Piano Concerto in G

SHOSTAKOVICH Symphony No. 12, The Year 1917

Composer Betsy Jolas talks with WCRB's Brian McCreath about her remarkable childhood in 1920's and 30's Paris, studying with Honegger, Milhaud, and Messiaen, and how Letters from Bachville reflects, as she writes, "the great moments of my Bach memories, but also illustrates the way this music is so often heard today, boiled down to the opening notes of a few famous pieces, then hastily put together for both easy listening and instant interruption."

Andris Nelsons previews Shostakovich's Symphony No. 12: