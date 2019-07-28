Wagner’s “Die Walküre” at Tanglewood

Sunday at 7pm, with Christine Goerke as Brünnhilde and James Rutherford as Wotan, Andris Nelsons leads the Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra in the second chapter of Wagner's powerhouse operatic saga "The Ring."

Performed on Saturday, July 27, 2019 and Sunday, July 28, 2019

Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Amber Wagner, soprano (Sieglinde)

Christine Goerke, soprano (Brünnhilde)

Stephanie Blythe, mezzo-soprano (Fricka)

Simon O’Neill, tenor (Siegmund)

James Rutherford, bass-baritone (Wotan)

Franz-Josef Selig, bass (Hunding)

Eve Gigliotti, Wendy Bryn Harmer, Kelly Cae Hogan, Ronnita Miller, Mary Phillips, and Renée Tatum (Valkyries)

WAGNER Die Walküre