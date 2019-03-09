A World Premiere with Gerstein

Saturday, March 9, 2019 (encore Monday, March 18)

8:00 PM

Kirill Gerstein is the guest soloist in a world premiere piano concerto by BSO Artistic Partner Thomas Adès, with Adès himself conducting a program that also includes the devilish dancing of Liszt's "Mephisto Waltz" No. 1 and Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 4.

Thomas Adès, conductor

Kirill Gerstein, piano

LISZT Mephisto Waltz No. 1

Thomas ADÈS Piano Concerto

(world premiere; BSO commission)

TCHAIKOVSKY Symphony No. 4

In a conversation with WCRB's Brian McCreath, Kirill Gerstein previews Thomas Adès's Piano Concerto and talks about his new recording, with the BSO, of Ferruccio Busoni's Piano Concerto:

Learn more about Gerstein's new recording of Busoni's Piano Concerto