This is the World's First Opera in "Animal Crossing"

Also in this roundup: classical charades, musical (non-medical) masks, and the Russian National Orchestra's dolphin charmer.

1. Are you ready for a game of classical music charades? It's harder than it looks:

2. Maxim Rubstov plays the flute and charms a dolphin:

3. This fall, Deutsche Grammophon and publishers Z2 Comics are coming out with a graphic novel all about Beethoven! Called "The Final Symphony: A Beethoven Anthology," it will be released along with a compilation album featuring Beethoven's greatest works.

4. We're all in the market for non-medical face masks these days. ClassicFM rounded up a few of the best classical music-themed ones. I also did a little searching of my own, and wow, are there ever some good options. Just check out this Schubert mask:

5. On Friday, 7/24, the Due Donne Opera Company is premiering a 30-minute version of Engelbert Humperdinck's beloved opera "Hansel and Gretel" -- all within the video game Animal Crossing: New Horizons (!!!!!), which several of us adore. Watch the trailer, and tune in to the premiere on YouTube Live at 7:30pm: