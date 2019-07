Friday at 8pm, live from Tanglewood, pianist Jan Lisiecki is the soloist in Grieg’s dramatic Piano Concerto, and Andris Nelsons leads the BSO in Copland’s majestic Third Symphony.

Friday, July 12, 2019

8:00 PM

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Jan Lisiecki, piano

Thomas Rolfs, trumpet

Robert Sheena, English horn

COPLAND Quiet City

GRIEG Piano Concerto

COPLAND Symphony No. 3

Hear an interview with Lisiecki and learn more about his latest release, "Mendelssohn."