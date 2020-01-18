Related Program: 
Yu-An Chang's Subscription Debut

    Yu-An Chang Conducting the BSO
    Courtesy of the Ensemble

The BSO's Assistant Conductor leads a world premiere by Chihchun Chi-sun Lee, Tchaikovsky's Polish Symphony, and Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 25, with soloist Till Fellner.

Saturday, January 18, 2020
(encore broadcast Monday, January 27)
8:00 PM

Yu-An Chang, conductor
Till Fellner, piano

Chihchun Chi-sun LEE Formosan Triptych (world premiere; BSO commission)
MOZART Piano Concerto No. 25 in C
TCHAIKOVSKY Symphony No. 3, Polish

Yu-An Chang previews the program, talks about his discovery of Western concert music, and reflects on his experiences as a Tanglewood Fellow in 2018:

