Yu-An Chang's Subscription Debut

The BSO's Assistant Conductor leads a world premiere by Chihchun Chi-sun Lee, Tchaikovsky's Polish Symphony, and Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 25, with soloist Till Fellner.
Saturday, January 18, 2020
(encore broadcast Monday, January 27)
8:00 PM
Yu-An Chang, conductor
Till Fellner, piano
Chihchun Chi-sun LEE Formosan Triptych (world premiere; BSO commission)
MOZART Piano Concerto No. 25 in C
TCHAIKOVSKY Symphony No. 3, Polish
Yu-An Chang previews the program, talks about his discovery of Western concert music, and reflects on his experiences as a Tanglewood Fellow in 2018: