Past BSO Broadcasts

Shaham, Mozart, and the BSO from Tanglewood

Published March 19, 2022 at 9:42 AM EDT
Gil Shaham
Chris Lee
/
Opus 3 Artists
Gil Shaham

Saturday, March 19, and Monday, March 28, 2022
8:00 PM

In an encore broadcast from the 2021 Tanglewood season, Gil Shaham returns to the Berkshires as the soloist in Mozart's Violin Concerto No. 3, and Andris Nelsons conducts the Boston Symphony Orchestra in pieces by the storied musical sibling pair Felix and Fanny Mendelssohn.

Andris Nelsons, conductor
Gil Shaham, violin

MENDELSSOHN-HENSEL Overture in C
MOZART Violin Concerto No. 3
MENDELSSOHN Symphony No. 5, Reformation

This concert was originally performed on July 18, 2021.

Learn more about this concert and listen to interviews at the Tanglewood Learning Institute online.

