Saturday, April 23, and May 2, 2022

8:00 PM

Andris Nelsons leads the Boston Symphony Orchestra in three works by German composer Richard Strauss, culminating with the nostalgically rich "Symphonia domestica."

Andris Nelsons, conductor

ALL-STRAUSS PROGRAM

Till Eulenspiegel’s Merry Pranks

Symphonic Fantasy on Die Frau ohne Schatten

Symphonia domestica