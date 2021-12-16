© 2022
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Thibaudet in Liszt's Pianistic Trapeze Act

Published July 2, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT
Jean-Yves Thibaudet
Andrew Eccles
/
Jean-Yves Thibaudet

Saturday, July 2, 2022
8:00 PM

French pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet is the soloist in Liszt's acrobatic Piano Concerto No. 2, plus Andris Nelsons conducts an American premiere by Augusta Read Thomas and Beethoven's Symphony No. 4.

Andris Nelsons, conductor
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano

Augusta READ THOMAS Dance Foldings (American premiere)
Franz LISZT Piano Concerto No. 2
Ludwig van BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 4

This concert is no longer available on demand.

Hear a conversation with CRB's Cathy Fuller and Jean-Yves Thibaudet on his new album Carte Blanche.

The Boston Symphony Orchestra Jean-Yves ThibaudetAndris NelsonsAugusta Read ThomasLudwig van BeethovenFranz Liszt