Thibaudet in Liszt's Pianistic Trapeze Act

Saturday, July 2, 2022

8:00 PM

French pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet is the soloist in Liszt's acrobatic Piano Concerto No. 2, plus Andris Nelsons conducts an American premiere by Augusta Read Thomas and Beethoven's Symphony No. 4.

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano

Augusta READ THOMAS Dance Foldings (American premiere)

Franz LISZT Piano Concerto No. 2

Ludwig van BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 4

This concert is no longer available on demand.

Hear a conversation with CRB's Cathy Fuller and Jean-Yves Thibaudet on his new album Carte Blanche.