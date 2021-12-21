A New Year's Day Celebration!

Saturday, December 31, 2022

8:00 PM

Ring in the new year with CRB and the Boston Symphony Orchestra with timeless waltzes by Lanner and Strauss and Wagner's "Siegfried Idyll," capped off with Beethoven's eternal Symphony No. 9 — all conducted by Erich Leinsdorf.

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Erich Leinsdorf, conductor

Jane Marsh, soprano

Josephine Veasey, mezzo-soprano

Placido Domingo, tenor

Sherrill Milnes, baritone

Joseph LANNER "Die Mozartisten" Waltzes

WAGNER Siegfried Idyll

MOZART Flute Quartet in D, K. 285: III. Rondo (Boston Symphony Chamber Players)

BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 9, Choral

STRAUSS II, arr. SCHOENBERG Roses from the South (Boston Symphony Chamber Players)

