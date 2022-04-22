The Recording Legacy of the Boston Symphony Orchestra
Saturday, May 7, 2022
8:00 PM
This weekend from the BSO, it's an evening dedicated to the orchestra's rich recording discography, centered on Johannes Brahms's Symphony No. 2 and Dmitri Shostakovich's Symphony No. 1 with Music Director Andris Nelsons, plus works by Thomas Adès and Ferruccio Busoni.
Boston Symphony Orchestra
Andris Nelsons, conductor
Thomas Adès, conductor (Adès)
Kirill Gerstein, piano (Adès, Busoni)
Sakari Oramo, conductor (Busoni)
Dmitri SHOSTAKOVICH Festive Overture
Thomas ADÈS Concerto for Piano and Orchestra: I. Allegramente
Johannes BRAHMS Symphony No. 2
Ferruccio BUSONI Piano Concerto in C: IV. Tarantella
SHOSTAKOVICH Symphony No. 1
Recordings courtesies of Deutsche Grammophon, BSO Classics, Oberlin Music, and Myrios.