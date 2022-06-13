A Journey from the Sea to the Planets, with Adès

Sunday, August 7, 2022

7:00 PM (delayed broadcast of 2:30 PM concert)

Thomas Adès conducts his own “Shanty – Over the Sea,” Holst’s spectacular “The Planets,” and Mozart’s Sinfonia Concertante, with violinist Pamela Frank and violist Antoine Tamistet.

Thomas Adès, conductor

Pamela Frank, violin

Antoine Tamistet, viola

Lorelei Ensemble

Thomas ADÈS Shanty – Over the Sea

Wolfgang Amadeus MOZART Sinfonia concertante for violin and viola, K.364

Gustav HOLST The Planets

