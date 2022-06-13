A Journey from the Sea to the Planets, with Adès
Sunday, August 7, 2022
7:00 PM (delayed broadcast of 2:30 PM concert)
Thomas Adès conducts his own “Shanty – Over the Sea,” Holst’s spectacular “The Planets,” and Mozart’s Sinfonia Concertante, with violinist Pamela Frank and violist Antoine Tamistet.
Thomas Adès, conductor
Pamela Frank, violin
Antoine Tamistet, viola
Lorelei Ensemble
Thomas ADÈS Shanty – Over the Sea
Wolfgang Amadeus MOZART Sinfonia concertante for violin and viola, K.364
Gustav HOLST The Planets
