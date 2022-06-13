© 2022
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

A Journey from the Sea to the Planets, with Adès

Published August 7, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT
Thomas Adès
Brian Voce
/
Thomas Adès

Sunday, August 7, 2022
7:00 PM (delayed broadcast of 2:30 PM concert)

Thomas Adès conducts his own “Shanty – Over the Sea,” Holst’s spectacular “The Planets,” and Mozart’s Sinfonia Concertante, with violinist Pamela Frank and violist Antoine Tamistet.

Thomas Adès, conductor
Pamela Frank, violin
Antoine Tamistet, viola
Lorelei Ensemble

Thomas ADÈS Shanty – Over the Sea
Wolfgang Amadeus MOZART Sinfonia concertante for violin and viola, K.364
Gustav HOLST The Planets 

For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.

The Boston Symphony Orchestra Thomas AdesPamela FrankAntoine TamistetLorelei EnsembleWolfgang Amadeus MozartGustav Holst