The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Beethoven, Shaw, and Lewis at Tanglewood

Published July 30, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT
Paul Lewis
Kaupo Kikkas
/
Paul Lewis

Saturday, July 30, 2022
8:00 PM

Paul Lewis is the soloist in Beethoven’s Piano Concertos Nos. 1 and 4, and Andris Nelsons leads the world premiere of the orchestral version of Caroline Shaw’s “Punctum.”

Andris Nelsons, conductor
Paul Lewis, piano

Caroline SHAW Punctum (world premiere of orchestral version; BSO commission)
Ludwig van BEETHOVEN Piano Concerto No. 1
BEETHOVEN Piano Concerto No. 4

For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.

