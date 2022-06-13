Beethoven’s Ninth at Tanglewood

Sunday, August 28, 2022

7:00 PM (delayed broadcast of 2:30 PM concert)

An incredible cast of soloists joins Michael Tilson Thomas, the Boston Symphony Orchestra, and the Tanglewood Festival Chorus in Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9.

Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor

Jacquelyn Stucker, soprano

Kelley O’Connor, mezzo-soprano

Ben Bliss, tenor

Dashon Burton, bass-baritone

Tanglewood Festival Chorus, James Burton, conductor

Charles IVES Psalm 90

Ludwig van BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 9

For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.