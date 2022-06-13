Beethoven’s Ninth at Tanglewood
Sunday, August 28, 2022
7:00 PM (delayed broadcast of 2:30 PM concert)
An incredible cast of soloists joins Michael Tilson Thomas, the Boston Symphony Orchestra, and the Tanglewood Festival Chorus in Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9.
Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor
Jacquelyn Stucker, soprano
Kelley O’Connor, mezzo-soprano
Ben Bliss, tenor
Dashon Burton, bass-baritone
Tanglewood Festival Chorus, James Burton, conductor
Charles IVES Psalm 90
Ludwig van BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 9
