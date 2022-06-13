© 2022
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Beethoven’s Ninth at Tanglewood

Published August 28, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT
Clockwise, starting top left: Jacquelyn Stucker, Kelley O'Connor, Dashon Burton, Ben Bliss
Dario Acosta, Ben Dashwood, courtesy of the artist, courtesy of the artist
/
Clockwise, starting top left: Jacquelyn Stucker, Kelley O'Connor, Dashon Burton, Ben Bliss

Sunday, August 28, 2022
7:00 PM (delayed broadcast of 2:30 PM concert)

An incredible cast of soloists joins Michael Tilson Thomas, the Boston Symphony Orchestra, and the Tanglewood Festival Chorus in Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9.

Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor 
Jacquelyn Stucker, soprano
Kelley O’Connor, mezzo-soprano
Ben Bliss, tenor
Dashon Burton, bass-baritone
Tanglewood Festival Chorus, James Burton, conductor 

Charles IVES Psalm 90
Ludwig van BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 9

For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.

Tags

The Boston Symphony Orchestra Michael Tilson ThomasJacquelyn StuckerKelley O'ConnorBen BlissDashon BurtonTanglewood Festival ChorusJames BurtonCharles IvesLudwig van Beethoven