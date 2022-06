Friday, July 22, 2022

8:00 PM

Karina Canellakis returns to the Berkshires to lead the Boston Symphony in conducting Rachmaninoff’s “Symphonic Dances,” and Emanuel Ax is the soloist in Chopin’s dramatic Piano Concerto No. 2.

Karina Canellakis, conductor

Emanuel Ax, piano

Richard WAGNER Prelude to Lohengrin, Act 1

Frédéric CHOPIN Piano Concerto No. 2

RACHMANINOFF Symphonic Dances

