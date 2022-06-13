© 2022
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Hardenberger Plays an American Premiere at Tanglewood

Published July 10, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT
Håkan Hardenberger
Sunday, July 10, 2022
7:00 PM (delayed broadcast of 2:30 PM concert)

Trumpeter Hakan Hardenberger is the soloist in Scottish composer Helen Grime’s concerto “night-sky-blue,” and Andris Nelsons conducts Rachmaninoff’s powerhouse Symphony No. 3.

Andris Nelsons, conductor
Håkan Hardenberger, trumpet 

Sergei RACHMANINOFF Vocalise
Helen GRIME Trumpet Concerto, night-sky-blue (American premiere; BSO co-commission)
RACHMANINOFF Symphony No. 3

For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.

