Hardenberger Plays an American Premiere at Tanglewood
Sunday, July 10, 2022
7:00 PM (delayed broadcast of 2:30 PM concert)
Trumpeter Hakan Hardenberger is the soloist in Scottish composer Helen Grime’s concerto “night-sky-blue,” and Andris Nelsons conducts Rachmaninoff’s powerhouse Symphony No. 3.
Andris Nelsons, conductor
Håkan Hardenberger, trumpet
Sergei RACHMANINOFF Vocalise
Helen GRIME Trumpet Concerto, night-sky-blue (American premiere; BSO co-commission)
RACHMANINOFF Symphony No. 3
For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.