Latonia Moore and Seong-Jin Cho at Tanglewood

Sunday, July 24, 2022

7:00 PM (delayed broadcast of 2:30 PM concert)

Soprano Latonia Moore sings George Walker’s BSO-commissioned “Lilacs,” and Seong-Jin Cho is the soloist in Brahms’s mighty Piano Concerto No. 2, all led by Andris Nelsons.

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Latonia Moore, soprano

Seong-Jin Cho, piano

William Grant STILL In Memoriam: The Colored Soldiers Who Died for Democracy

George WALKER Lilacs

Johannes BRAHMS Piano Concerto No. 2

