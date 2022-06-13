© 2022
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Latonia Moore and Seong-Jin Cho at Tanglewood

Published July 24, 2022 at 1:57 PM EDT
Sunday, July 24, 2022
7:00 PM (delayed broadcast of 2:30 PM concert)

Soprano Latonia Moore sings George Walker’s BSO-commissioned “Lilacs,” and Seong-Jin Cho is the soloist in Brahms’s mighty Piano Concerto No. 2, all led by Andris Nelsons.

Andris Nelsons, conductor
Latonia Moore, soprano
Seong-Jin Cho, piano

William Grant STILL In Memoriam: The Colored Soldiers Who Died for Democracy
George WALKER Lilacs
Johannes BRAHMS Piano Concerto No. 2

For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.

