Latonia Moore and Seong-Jin Cho at Tanglewood
Sunday, July 24, 2022
7:00 PM (delayed broadcast of 2:30 PM concert)
Soprano Latonia Moore sings George Walker’s BSO-commissioned “Lilacs,” and Seong-Jin Cho is the soloist in Brahms’s mighty Piano Concerto No. 2, all led by Andris Nelsons.
Andris Nelsons, conductor
Latonia Moore, soprano
Seong-Jin Cho, piano
William Grant STILL In Memoriam: The Colored Soldiers Who Died for Democracy
George WALKER Lilacs
Johannes BRAHMS Piano Concerto No. 2
For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.