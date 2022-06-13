© 2022
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Mozart’s “Don Giovanni,” at Tanglewood

Published July 16, 2022 at 12:36 PM EDT
Clockwise, starting top left: Nicole Cabell, Ryan McKinny, Janai Brugger, Amitai Pati
Devon Cass, courtesy of the artist, Dario Acosta, Garth Badger
/
Clockwise, starting top left: Nicole Cabell, Ryan McKinny, Janai Brugger, Amitai Pati

Saturday, July 16, 2022
8:00 PM

Soprano Nicole Cabell and baritone Ryan McKinney star in Mozart’s timeless opera, joined by the Boston Symphony, Tanglewood Festival Chorus, a stellar cast of soloists, all led by Andris Nelsons.

Andris Nelsons, conductor
Nicole Cabell, soprano (Donna Elvira)
Janai Brugger, soprano (Zerlina)
Amitai Pati, tenor (Don Ottavio)
Ryan McKinny, baritone (Don Giovanni)
Will Liverman, baritone (Leporello)
Alfred Walker, bass-baritone (Masetto) 
Ryan Speedo-Green, bass (Commendatore) 
Tanglewood Festival Chorus, James Burton, conductor 

Wolfgang Amadeus MOZART Don Giovanni

For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.

Tags

The Boston Symphony Orchestra Wolfgang Amadeus MozartNicole CabellRyan McKinnyJanai BruggerAmitai PatiTanglewood Festival ChorusJames Burton