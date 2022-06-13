© 2022
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Perlman and Bruch’s Masterpiece at Tanglewood

Published August 21, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT
Itzhak Perlman

Sunday, August 21, 2022
7:00 PM (delayed broadcast of 2:30 PM concert)

Legendary violinist Itzhak Perlman is the soloist in Max Bruch’s Violin Concerto, and Dima Slobodeniouk conducts the Boston Symphony Orchestra in Brahms’s Symphony No. 1 and Unsuk Chin’s “subito con forza.”

Dima Slobodeniouk, conductor 
Itzhak Perlman, violin

Unsuk CHIN subito con forza 
Max BRUCH Violin Concerto in G minor
Johannes BRAHMS Symphony No. 1

For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.

