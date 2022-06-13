Perlman and Bruch’s Masterpiece at Tanglewood

Sunday, August 21, 2022

7:00 PM (delayed broadcast of 2:30 PM concert)

Legendary violinist Itzhak Perlman is the soloist in Max Bruch’s Violin Concerto, and Dima Slobodeniouk conducts the Boston Symphony Orchestra in Brahms’s Symphony No. 1 and Unsuk Chin’s “subito con forza.”

Dima Slobodeniouk, conductor

Itzhak Perlman, violin

Unsuk CHIN subito con forza

Max BRUCH Violin Concerto in G minor

Johannes BRAHMS Symphony No. 1

