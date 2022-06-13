Perlman and Bruch’s Masterpiece at Tanglewood
Sunday, August 21, 2022
7:00 PM (delayed broadcast of 2:30 PM concert)
Legendary violinist Itzhak Perlman is the soloist in Max Bruch’s Violin Concerto, and Dima Slobodeniouk conducts the Boston Symphony Orchestra in Brahms’s Symphony No. 1 and Unsuk Chin’s “subito con forza.”
Dima Slobodeniouk, conductor
Itzhak Perlman, violin
Unsuk CHIN subito con forza
Max BRUCH Violin Concerto in G minor
Johannes BRAHMS Symphony No. 1
For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.